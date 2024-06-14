Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.82 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 15, 2024 36.74 °C Broken clouds June 16, 2024 37.81 °C Broken clouds June 17, 2024 39.45 °C Sky is clear June 18, 2024 38.14 °C Sky is clear June 19, 2024 36.81 °C Sky is clear June 20, 2024 36.91 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 38.28 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.29 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.09 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.64 °C Light rain Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 14, 2024, is 36.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.82 °C and 40.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.95 °C and 40.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.With temperatures ranging between 31.82 °C and 40.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 57.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.