Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.82 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 14, 2024, is 36.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.82 °C and 40.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.95 °C and 40.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.82 °C and 40.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 57.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 15, 2024
|36.74 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 16, 2024
|37.81 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 17, 2024
|39.45 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|38.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 19, 2024
|36.81 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 20, 2024
|36.91 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|38.28 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.09 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|29.64 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.64 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|41.13 °C
|Sky is clear
