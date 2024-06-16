Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.2 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024
Jun 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 16, 2024, is 38.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.2 °C and 42.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 05:32 AM and will set at 07:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.51 °C and 43.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
With temperatures ranging between 33.2 °C and 42.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 53.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 17, 2024
|40.87 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|39.21 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 19, 2024
|37.46 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 20, 2024
|37.49 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 21, 2024
|37.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 22, 2024
|39.33 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 23, 2024
|40.75 °C
|Few clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.46 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|35.8 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.7 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|43.87 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
