Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 25, 2024 38.78 °C Few clouds June 26, 2024 36.32 °C Overcast clouds June 27, 2024 39.17 °C Scattered clouds June 28, 2024 37.07 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 33.57 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 35.21 °C Heavy intensity rain July 1, 2024 28.2 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.72 °C Light rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.82 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.05 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.52 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 24, 2024, is 36.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.62 °C and 39.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.22 °C and 41.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.With temperatures ranging between 30.62 °C and 39.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 155.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

