Jaipur Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024
Jun 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jaipur on June 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jaipur today, on June 24, 2024, is 36.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.62 °C and 39.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Jaipur is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.22 °C and 41.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
With temperatures ranging between 30.62 °C and 39.4 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Jaipur today stands at 155.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jaipur for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 25, 2024
|38.78 °C
|Few clouds
|June 26, 2024
|36.32 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 27, 2024
|39.17 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 28, 2024
|37.07 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|33.57 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|35.21 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 1, 2024
|28.2 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.72 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.8 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.82 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.18 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
