Jaipur woman dies after ambulance runs out of oxygen, driver abandons vehicle

Jaipur: A 58-year-old woman died after the ambulance transporting her from a private hospital to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Rajasthan’s Jaipur allegedly ran out of oxygen, and the driver abandoned the vehicle on New Sanganer Road, leaving her unattended on Wednesday night, police said. The deceased’s family has alleged that the ambulance ran out of oxygen and required a new cylinder as soon as it set off from the hospital. (Representative photo)

According to the police, Shimla Devi had been suffering from scrub typhus for the last 10 days. “She was taken to the Advanced Multispeciality Hospital on Tuesday evening with a very high fever. The hospital admitted the patient but referred her to SMS Hospital when her condition deteriorated on Wednesday,” said Inspector Gurubhupendra Singh of Jaipur’s Muhana police station.

The Advanced Hospital in-charge GD Gupta said, “The woman was sick for a long time but her family members did not take her to the hospital. The ambulance is not owned by our hospital. It is operated by some other private firms. Police are investigating the matter. The hospital will co-operate properly.”

The deceased’s family has alleged that the ambulance ran out of oxygen and required a new cylinder as soon as it set off from the hospital. “When her family members requested the driver to turn on another oxygen facility, he allegedly delayed, during which the patient’s health deteriorated further. He also had a verbal fight with the patient’s family and fled the spot, leaving the ambulance in the middle of the road at New Sanganer Road,” inspector Singh said.

The family then managed to get hold of another car and took Devi to SMS Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. “The incident enraged the family members and they started to protest in front of the hospital. They have also alleged that the hospital authority deliberately provided a faulty ambulance and gave a ₹17,000 bill for two hours of admission,” said the inspector.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s family, a case was registered against the ambulance driver at the Muhana police station. “We have not traced the driver yet. We will question the hospital authority. Further probe is underway,” the inspector added.