UP: 5 Killed, 1 injured as ambulance hits parked jeep on Purvanchal Expressway

ByRohit Kumar SinghRohit Kumar Singh
Jun 15, 2025 01:30 PM IST

The ambulance was transporting the body of a construction worker who was killed in a road accident in Gurgaon a day earlier, to Bihar for the funeral

Lucknow: Five people were killed and one seriously injured after a speeding ambulance rammed into a jeep, which was parked on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi early Sunday morning, police said.

The jeep had stopped at a roadside shop to repair a puncture when the ambulance, en route from Nuh in Haryana to Samastipur in Bihar, rammed into it from behind. (Hindustan Times/ Representative photo)
The ambulance was transporting the body of Ashok Kumar Sharma, a construction worker who was killed in a road accident in Gurgaon a day earlier, to Bihar for the funeral. Sharma’s son, Satish Kumar Sharma alias Rajkumar, who works in Delhi, along with three relatives, was accompanying the body, Amethi additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shailendra Kumar Singh said.

“The deceased include Rajkumar, Ravi Sharma, Phulo Sharma, and the ambulance driver Sarfaraz and helper Abid. Shambu Rai was critically injured,” he added.

The jeep, travelling from Kanpur to Siliguri, had stopped at a roadside shop to repair a puncture when the ambulance, en route from Nuh in Haryana to Samastipur in Bihar, rammed into it from behind around 5.30 am.

The jeep driver, Vijay Singh, told the police that the ambulance was allegedly travelling at approximately 120 km/h, lost control, and crashed into the jeep, which was parked on the roadside.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences for the incident and directed the administration to initiate relief operations immediately.

A toll-free helpline number has been issued by the district administration for the families of the victims to get in touch and obtain information.

