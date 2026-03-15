Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the sacrifice of Rani Padmini in Chittorgarh fort symbolised women's dignity and the resolve to protect the nation's honour. Jauhar represented women's courage, self-respect: UP CM at tribute ceremony in Rajasthan

Addressing a gathering at the Jauhar Mela and tribute ceremony in Chittorgarh, Adityanath said the historic act of jauhar by the women of Mewar represented courage, self-respect and determination.

He was referring to the historical practice of mass self-immolation by women and girls to avoid capture and torture when defeat in war was certain.

Adityanath said when his government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, it adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals and prioritised women's dignity and safety.

"Earlier, many girls had to stay with relatives in distant places to pursue their studies, but now they are able to live at their home and travel five to 10 kilometres to their schools," he said.

"In a state like Uttar Pradesh, daughters and sisters now work even in night shifts in offices and factories and return home safely," he said, adding that this reflected the improved security environment in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the inspiration for the changes in his state also came from the valour and traditions of Rajasthan, particularly the legacy of Mewar and Chittorgarh.

He said whenever the bravery and heroism of the region are remembered, stories of courage of warriors and the sacrifices of brave women come to the fore.

Recalling the jauhar of the women of Mewar and the devotion of Meera Bai, he said such traditions inspire the country.

Prior to the address, he visited the Jauhar site at the fort and paid tribute to the brave women. He also offered prayers at the Kalika Mata temple.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present on the occasion.

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