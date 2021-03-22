Light rainfall in several places of Rajasthan
Dabok recorded 4.2 mm downpour, while Alwar, Ajmer, Pilani and Jaipur received 3.5 mm, 3 mm, 2.1 mm and 0.2 mm rainfall respectively, the department said.
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Several places in Rajasthan received light rainfall on Monday due to a western disturbance while some areas witnessed thunderstorms, the meteorological department office here said.
Dabok recorded 4.2 mm downpour, while Alwar, Ajmer, Pilani and Jaipur received 3.5 mm, 3 mm, 2.1 mm and 0.2 mm rainfall respectively, the department said.
The weather office said light rainfall is expected at a few places in the state on Tuesday.
Light rainfall in several places of Rajasthan
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Dabok recorded 4.2 mm downpour, while Alwar, Ajmer, Pilani and Jaipur received 3.5 mm, 3 mm, 2.1 mm and 0.2 mm rainfall respectively, the department said.
Rajasthan: Nomination for bypolls to 3 assembly seats starts from Tuesday
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:56 PM IST
The last date for filing nominations is March 30 while the scrutiny of papers will be held on March 31. Nominations can be withdrawn by April 3. Polling will be held on April 17 and the counting will take place on May 2.
Farmers’ protest: Rakesh Tikait to hold mahapanchayat in Jaipur tomorrow
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Earlier, Tikait held mahapanchayats in the districts of Alwar, Bharatpur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Karauli in Rajasthan
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jaipur
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:51 PM IST
The mahapanchayat will be held at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium, Raja Ram Meel, president of the Jat Mahasabha, said. "It will be the first meeting of Tikait in Jaipur. Earlier, he has held a few meetings in other districts like Hanumangarh and Ganganagar," Meel told reporters.
Amid Covid-19 surge, night curfew imposed in 8 cities in Rajasthan
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST
In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, the state government on Sunday imposed night curfew in eight cities and ordered a mandatory RT-PCR test for people entering the state
Rajasthan announces new restrictions as Covid-19 cases spike
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:00 PM IST
As of Saturday, the state recorded a daily spike of 445 cases, which took its infection tally to 324,948, according to the health department’s Covid-19 bulletin.
Ashok Gehlot reviews preparation to implement 2021-2022 budget announcements
By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The CM said that the budget announcements will be reviewed weekly at the level of the principal secretary finance, fortnightly at the level of the chief secretary and monthly at the level of the chief minister.
India suffered least damage due to effective management of Covid: Rajasthan guv
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST
During the programme, the governor also honoured Bollywood actor Sonu Sood with the Justice Narendra Singh Memorial International Peace Award for his philanthropic services during the pandemic.
Rajasthan govt hands compulsory retirement to ACP who sought sexual favours
By Aabshar H Quazi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The victim allege that the investigating officer first demanded a bribe and later bgan seeking saxual favours.
Possible that children watch porn after online classes, says Rajasthan DGP
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Speaking to reporters on the issue of women’s safety in Rajasthan, DGP ML Lather also urged parents to keep an eye on what their children do on smartphones, besides attending online classes.
Gehlot announces ₹5 lakh health insurance under Chiranjeevi Yojna from May 1
By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also announced an increase in the annual area development fund for MLAs from ₹2.25 crore to ₹5 crore.
New Covid-19 cases tripled within a week in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot takes stock
By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:29 AM IST
More than 300 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported on each of the last two days in the state and the total number of active cases had gone past the three-thousand mark, said a senior state health official.
Class 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools to be promoted without exams due to Covid-19
By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Schools had to shut down last year due to Covid-19 pandemic, leading to disruptions in academic session.
In state assembly, Rajasthan govt denies tapping phones of MLAs and MPs
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:15 AM IST
- The BJP, however, sought an inquiry led by the Central Bureau of Investigation and created a ruckus in the assembly which led to adjournment of the House twice.
Rajasthan minister says CM will resign if phone tapping claims are proven
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Rejecting the BJP's allegations on phone tapping, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the saffron party was making an issue in order to protect Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.