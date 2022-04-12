Minor girl gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Churu district
JAIPUR: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped on Sunday night in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said.
The survivor, a Class-X student in a government school, along with her father approached police alleging rape by two men from her village on Sunday night. The medical examination has been conducted.
Deputy superintendent of police, Mamta Saraswat said the girl in her complaint has alleged that her neighbor, a college student, had proposed to her one-and-a-half years back but she rejected. Later, assuring to marry her, he raped her and also made a video of it. He raped her a number of times in the last one year, blackmailing and threatening to upload the video on social media, she alleged in her complaint.
On Sunday night, the accused asked the girl to come to the fields. When she denied, he blackmailed her with the video. When she reached the fields, he pressured her to make relations with another person accompanying him. On her denial, he started beating her. She fell unconscious, and they both raped her.
Police said a case under POCSO has been lodged and investigation has been started by an officer of additional SP rank.
Rickets cases rising, kids of affluent families getting afflicted
PUNE Hospitals in the city have been reporting a rise in the number of cases of rickets since last year and children from affluent families too are getting afflicted by the disease, the hospital authorities said. Rickets is a skeletal disorder in children caused by a lack of vitamin D, calcium or phosphorous, resulting in bone pain, weak and soft bones and various skeletal deformities.
Contractor death: Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of a contractor, who had accused a Karnataka minister of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work. He also ruled out any resignations in this regard. Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.
Contractor death: No question of resigning, I’m not at fault, says Eshwarappa
Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa said on Tuesday there is no question of Eshwarappa stepping down from his post despite the opposition Congress demanding his resignation. This comes after Santosh Patil, a contractor who accused Eshwarappa of demanding commission for a contract, died by suicide earlier in the day. Patil claimed to be a Bharatiya Janata Party worker. Reacting to the contractor's suicide, Eshwarappa said he had no information about this.
Mumbai court grants bail to actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty
A metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri on Tuesday granted bail to actor Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan also cancelled a bailable warrant issued against her. Acting on Parshad Firoze Amra, who owns an automobile agency's complaint, the court had issued process against Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother on February 11.
Chhattisgarh govt grants final approval for Parsa Mining Project
The Chhattisgarh government has granted the final approval of non-forestry use of land and coal mining for Parsa Opencast Coal Mining project, which falls in Surajpur and Surguja districts of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh's Forest and Climate Change Department granted approval for mining with 15 conditions, which are mentioned in the approval order. The Parsa coal block has been allocated to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.
