Minor NEET aspirant girl gang-raped in Kota; four arrested

Jaipur: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant studying at a coaching centre in Kota was gang-raped by four other coaching students, police said on Thursday, adding all accused have been arrested. (Representative Photo)

The incident took place on Saturday (January 11) and a complaint was filed by the minor girl on Tuesday. Based on the information report (FIR) registered by the police, all four accused were arrested, said additional police superintendent (ASP) Uma Sharma.

According to the police, the minor, a resident of Gurgaon, had been staying in a hostel in Kota for over a year preparing for NEET.

A few months back, she met one of the accused on social media, and the duo met on Saturday night after the latter invited her to his flat, said the ASP. Sharma said after the girl reached the house, the main accused called three others to his flat, and they all gang-raped her.

Police said the minor girl initially had denied lodging the FIR. “However, she told her friends about the incident, who insisted she lodge the FIR,” the ASP said.

The accused have been booked under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and also the relevant sections of POCSO.

All the accused are aged between 18 to 20 years. “We have arrested them from the prime accused’s flat,” ASP Sharma said, adding that the minor’s medical examination was also conducted, and she is also undergoing psychological counselling. Further investigation is underway.