MP woman, ‘abducted’ in Rajasthan's Kota where she was studying, faked her kidnapping: Police

A 21-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, who was recently 'abducted' in Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota, where she was preparing for an entrance exam, staged the kidnapping to raise money to travel abroad, the city police said on Wednesday. The 'kidnappers' had sent photos of the girl tied to a rope to her parents (twitter.com/DeepikaBhardwaj)

The woman, Kavya Dhakad, is yet to be traced, but spent only three days in Kota, after arriving here to stay in a hostel and take coaching classes, the police added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Having cracked the case, Kota SP Amrita Duhan held a press conference to disclose details of the probe.

The probe

On March 18, Raghuveer Dhakad, the NEET aspirant's father, lodged a complaint with Kota Police after his daughter was ‘abducted.’ In the complaint, he also said that the ‘kidnappers’ sent him photos of Kavya tied to a rope, and demanded a ‘ransom’ of ₹30 lakh to let her go.

Screenshots of a purported WhatsApp conversation between Kavya's father and her 'kidnappers' are going viral on social video. HT does not vouch for authenticity.

Noting that the police swung into action immediately, SP Duhan revealed that Kavya's last location was in Indore, in the latter's home state.

“She arrived in Kota with her mother. However, after the mother left, Kavya stayed moved to Indore and had been living there ever since with her two male friends,” the senior officer disclosed.

On how the woman was able to her keep her parents in dark, the SP noted that the former did this by sending them messages of class tests and her presence in classes in the name of the coaching institute. The photos of the student tied to a rope were taken in a common friend's room, the officer stated further.

One of the two friends is cooperating with the police, while the other is with Kavya; the duo wanted to go abroad but did not have money. The trio went to Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on March 18, the date on which the complaint was filed over her alleged abduction.

“Whether she did this under pressure or free will, would be revealed once she is traced. We appeal to the woman and her friend to report to a nearby police station or contact her worried parents,” SP Amrita Duhan said.

(With PTI inputs)