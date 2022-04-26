NCW chief seeks report on Dausa gang-rape, will meet victim’s family tomorrow
JAIPUR: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report from the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, on the gang-rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Dausa district.
Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case and are looking for three more, said Dausa superintendent of Police (SP) Rajkumar Gupta.
A team led NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma will visit the crime scene on April 28, and will also meet the police officials and the family of the victim, a statement from the commission said.
“The National Commission for Women has come across several articles regarding the alleged gang rape and murder of women at a village in Dausa district of Rajasthan. It has also been reported that the accused after murdering her, dumped the body of the victim in a well. The police have so far managed to arrest only one accused. The commission has taken serious note of the heinous crime,” NCW said in a statement.
Police officer Rajkumar Gupta said the woman, who lived in Jaipur with her family, was allegedly walking towards her house when she was spotted.
Police said they went to her parents’ house in Dausa on Sunday morning. The accused reportedly offered to drop her home. The accused instead of taking her to the village, took her to an isolated place and raped her. Thereafter they murdered and threw her in a well, the SP said.
The victim was a mother of two children, and her husband works in a private firm.
Police said when she did not reach home, her parents registered a missing complaint with Ramgarh Pachawara police station in Dausa on Sunday evening. The body was recovered in the early hours on Monday.
Two of the accused have been arrested. During interrogation, the accused claimed that three more were involved in the act, a claim that the police are still cross-checking.The body was handed over to family members after postmortem, said Gupta.
BJP state chief Satish Poonia also constituted a five-member team headed by deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, to visit Dausa and submit a factual report.
Leader of Opposition, Gulab Chand Kataria tweeted, “When will this brutality stop in the state, the government is sleeping, and the criminals are not afraid of law and order?”
