‘Needs Chanakya, not businessman’: Subash Garg amid buzz over Prashant Kishor

JAIPUR: Amid buzz over poll strategist Prashant Kishor joining the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLA and Rajasthan minister Subhash Garg took a dig at the development, without naming anyone.

The Bharatpur MLA, who has supported the Congress government in the state, said that the leadership needs Chanakya and not a businessman.

“Only leadership and workers can make an organization strong and powerful, no advisor and service provider. Leadership needs Chanakya and not a businessman,” Garg, who is the technical education minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, said in a tweet.

Political analyst Manish Godha said though the motive of the minister is not clear but looking at the political scenario and buzz of Kishor joining the Congress, it seems he is referring Chanakya to chief minister Ashok Gehlot and businessman as Kishor.

“Garg is a minister from RLD but is known as Gehlot confidant. His statement is also surprising as a few days ago, Gehlot had called Kishor a brand. Somewhere he is also trying to convey that the party needs more of Chankaya from within the party, rather than outsiders,” he said.

On April 20, Gehlot during his Delhi visit called Kishor a brand. “He (Kishor) has become a brand within the country…he was with Narendra Modi in 2014 elections, then he went with Nitish Kumar and recently with the Congress in Punjab – this is a professional work, there are many more agencies, those are also contacted. Just because PK’s name has become big, it is news for you,” said Gehlot, when asked about Kishor attending the party’s meeting at 10 Janpath, Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi.

Kishor on Tuesday said that he has declined the offer of the Congress to the join the party.

“I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms,” he tweeted.

