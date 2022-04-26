‘Needs Chanakya, not businessman’: Subash Garg amid buzz over Prashant Kishor
JAIPUR: Amid buzz over poll strategist Prashant Kishor joining the Congress, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLA and Rajasthan minister Subhash Garg took a dig at the development, without naming anyone.
The Bharatpur MLA, who has supported the Congress government in the state, said that the leadership needs Chanakya and not a businessman.
“Only leadership and workers can make an organization strong and powerful, no advisor and service provider. Leadership needs Chanakya and not a businessman,” Garg, who is the technical education minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, said in a tweet.
Political analyst Manish Godha said though the motive of the minister is not clear but looking at the political scenario and buzz of Kishor joining the Congress, it seems he is referring Chanakya to chief minister Ashok Gehlot and businessman as Kishor.
“Garg is a minister from RLD but is known as Gehlot confidant. His statement is also surprising as a few days ago, Gehlot had called Kishor a brand. Somewhere he is also trying to convey that the party needs more of Chankaya from within the party, rather than outsiders,” he said.
On April 20, Gehlot during his Delhi visit called Kishor a brand. “He (Kishor) has become a brand within the country…he was with Narendra Modi in 2014 elections, then he went with Nitish Kumar and recently with the Congress in Punjab – this is a professional work, there are many more agencies, those are also contacted. Just because PK’s name has become big, it is news for you,” said Gehlot, when asked about Kishor attending the party’s meeting at 10 Janpath, Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi.
Kishor on Tuesday said that he has declined the offer of the Congress to the join the party.
“I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections.In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms,” he tweeted.
-
Minister says no MCQs in exams, colleges say can’t change paper anymore
The University of Mumbai, in its circular released on March 4, stated that exams will be held between April and May 2022 and for offline exams, colleges will be allowed to have a mix of MCQs and descriptive questions. Marie Fernandes, principal, St Andrew's College, Bandra added that they have not received any word from MU regarding any new changes. Controller of examinations, MU, however, told HT that the exam paper pattern will not change.
-
Allahabad University making rapid strides towards e-office functioning
The Allahabad University is making rapid strides towards shifting the entire working to e-office in the coming days. Vice chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava had envisaged to convert the present office into e-office soon after she took charge. After various stages of preparations and multiple training given to staff, preparations are being completed to give the project a final shape, say university officials in the know about it.
-
Fashion designer loses ₹87L in cryptocurrency fraud
Mumbai A Santacruz-based fashion designer filed a case with the cyber police after 48-year-old Mariam Khan was duped of ₹87 lakh in a cryptocurrency trading fraud. According to the police, the fraudster befriended 48-year-old Mariam Khan on Instagram in February 2022. The person's username was 'Matt.at38'. Khan exchanged her mobile number and started chatting with him on WhatsApp. Later, the fraudster introduced himself as the owner of a software development, IT training and software outsourcing company.
-
Faridkot man burnt alive as car catches fire
A 61-year-old man from Punjab's Faridkot was charred to death after The victim, Harminder Singh of Harindra Nagar in Faridkot city's car caught fire on Kotkapura-Faridkot road on Tuesday. The victim, Harminder Singh of Harindra Nagar in Faridkot city, was a local commission agent (arhtiya). Police said that the incident took place around 3pm when he was returning home alone in his Maruti Swift Dzire from Kotkapura. The vehicle was completely damaged and the owner was identified through the registration number.
-
Footpaths turn deadly: Bengaluru youth gets electrocuted
A 22-year-old daily wage labourer was electrocuted and died on the spot after Kishore's caught a live cable on a footpath in Sanjaynagar on Monday evening as he was returning from work. Reports said the incident took place at around 7:30 p.m. when the deceased, identified as a resident of Mattikere, Kishore, was walking on a footpath near a park with his brother. This is the second electrocution incident in less than two weeks.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics