NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Behror: Police

A 19-year-old National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) aspirant died by suicide at her home in Rajasthan’s Behror-Kotputli district, police said.

According to police, the student was reportedly distressed over her performance in the NEET re-examination. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the 19-year-old student was reportedly distressed over her performance in the NEET re-examination.

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Police said the student was alone at home when the incident occurred. Her father is a science teacher at a private school, while her mother is a lecturer at the government school.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when the student’s mother returned home from school and found her daughter unconscious inside a room.

Behror Kotwali Police Station SHO Ravindra said the student’s mother informed police that she found her daughter dead after returning from school on Tuesday afternoon. The family subsequently took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

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{{^usCountry}} ASI Krishna Kumar said the police control room received information from the private hospital around 2:30pm that a student had died after an alleged suicide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Krishna Kumar said the police control room received information from the private hospital around 2:30pm that a student had died after an alleged suicide. {{/usCountry}}

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Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tikaram Jully expressed grief over the incident.

In a post on social media platform X, he described the death of the young NEET aspirant from Behror as “extremely sad and unfortunate” and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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