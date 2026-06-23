Ludhiana: Student suffers head injuries as fan falls on her during NEET re-test

A NEET-UG candidate suffered head injuries during the re-examination after a ceiling fan fell on her inside the examination hall in Ludhiana on Sunday, disrupting her paper for nearly 20 minutes. The incident has raised concerns over safety arrangements at examination centres, even as the student completed the test after receiving first aid. Jasleen Kaur, 18, a second-time NEET aspirant and former student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. (HT Photo)

Jasleen Kaur, 18, a second-time NEET aspirant and former student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, was appearing for the examination at Government Multipurpose Senior Secondary School when the incident occurred.

According to family members, the fan fell on the student’s head while she was writing the test, leaving her injured and shaken. Sources said her examination process was disrupted for around 20 minutes following the incident. Despite the injury, Jasleen resumed writing the paper after receiving first aid and completed the examination.

Dawinder Singh, Jasleen’s father, said, “The incident has added to the stress already faced by students appearing for the re-examination following the cancellation of the original NEET-UG test.”

“My daughter was already under immense pressure because she had to prepare for the examination again. After the fan fell on her head, she became frightened. We were not informed immediately about the incident. By the time we came to know about it, she was too disturbed to properly explain what had happened,” he said.

The family alleged that while basic first aid was provided at the examination centre, proper dressing of the injury was carried out only after the examination concluded.

“A first-aid kit was brought and immediate assistance was provided, but detailed treatment was given only after the test ended. The authorities should have prioritised the student’s safety and informed the parents without delay,” the victim’s father said.

The NEET-UG re-examination was conducted after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the original test amid the paper leak controversy. The cancellation forced candidates to prepare for the examination once again, leading to weeks of uncertainty and anxiety.

The parents of the victim have demanded accountability from the authorities responsible for maintaining infrastructure at examination centres.

The incident has also renewed concerns over the condition of infrastructure in educational institutions, particularly government schools that are frequently used as venues for major competitive examinations.

Officials associated with the examination process had not issued a detailed statement on the incident till the filing of this report.