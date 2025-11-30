Poacher held in Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger Reserve; 6 still at large: Police

Jaipur: A man was arrested on Saturday from the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Alwar district for allegedly hunting a male sambhar deer, police said, adding that six more suspects are on the run. The incident took place near Kalakandi village in the Akbarpur range on November 17 (Representative photo)

The incident took place near Kalakandi village in the Akbarpur range on November 17, ranger of Sariska’s Akbarpur range, Rajendra Kumar Sharma, said.

“During a regular inspection at the range on November 25, the forest staff informed us that poaching had taken place as bones and flesh were found buried. Following an investigation, we arrested one poacher on Saturday, while a search is underway for six more,” he said.

According to the police, Haqmudding Asra, a resident of Malakhera, said that six others also joined him in poaching the deer on November 17. “They shot the deer first, then cut his body into pieces and then carried him in a sack bag,” the ranger said.

An FIR was also lodged under relevants ections of wildlife protection act against seven people. Asra was sent to judicial custody after being produced in court.