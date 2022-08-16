Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of misusing paramilitary, police to ‘transport money’

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing the opposition party of misusing paramilitary and police forces to transport money to its party headquarters.

Wherever the BJP has its government, paramilitary forces or police vehicles are used to bring money in boxes to their headquarters, he alleged.

Addressing a gathering on Independence Day at Shaheed memorial, Gehlot said, “Till when will they talk of Hindu Rashtra? Pett roti mangta hai (stomach needs food). But for how long will they bear with it? People aren’t speaking because an atmosphere of Hindutva has been built up... Even if a road is made of gold, just bring Hindu-Muslim angle during elections and win. They are in this arrogance, which will not last long,” he said while speaking on Hindutva and BJP toppling governments.

The senior Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes and brought ₹2,000 notes into circulation because they will “take less space while transporting”.

“What do they do, do you know? They apprehend paramilitary forces or police where they have their governments. They bring money filled in boxes in trucks through the backdoor at BJP offices. These boxes are then taken out and deposited inside. The vehicle belongs to the police, so there is no one to stop. People think that they have come for their help,” Gehlot claimed.

The CM said that there is “a big conspiracy” in the country, but asked Congress workers to not be afraid.

Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore rubbished Gehlot’s statements as baseless allegations, and said “I strongly condemn the allegation made without proof.”

Rathore said if the CM has any concrete evidence about the allegations of transporting money to BJP offices in paramilitary trucks, then he should make it public.

