Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of misusing paramilitary, police to ‘transport money’
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing the opposition party of misusing paramilitary and police forces to transport money to its party headquarters.
Wherever the BJP has its government, paramilitary forces or police vehicles are used to bring money in boxes to their headquarters, he alleged.
Addressing a gathering on Independence Day at Shaheed memorial, Gehlot said, “Till when will they talk of Hindu Rashtra? Pett roti mangta hai (stomach needs food). But for how long will they bear with it? People aren’t speaking because an atmosphere of Hindutva has been built up... Even if a road is made of gold, just bring Hindu-Muslim angle during elections and win. They are in this arrogance, which will not last long,” he said while speaking on Hindutva and BJP toppling governments.
Also Read: ‘No justice for Dalits. I quit’: Congress MLA tells Gehlot after boy’s death
The senior Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonetised ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes and brought ₹2,000 notes into circulation because they will “take less space while transporting”.
“What do they do, do you know? They apprehend paramilitary forces or police where they have their governments. They bring money filled in boxes in trucks through the backdoor at BJP offices. These boxes are then taken out and deposited inside. The vehicle belongs to the police, so there is no one to stop. People think that they have come for their help,” Gehlot claimed.
The CM said that there is “a big conspiracy” in the country, but asked Congress workers to not be afraid.
Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore rubbished Gehlot’s statements as baseless allegations, and said “I strongly condemn the allegation made without proof.”
Rathore said if the CM has any concrete evidence about the allegations of transporting money to BJP offices in paramilitary trucks, then he should make it public.
-
Migrant worker held for raping, murdering girl in Panipat
A 40-year-old migrant worker was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Haryana's Panipat. Police said the accused, Ishwar Singh, who worked at a dhaba and is from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, has been living in Panipat for 15 years. They added the girl's post-mortem confirmed she was strangled after rape. Police said CCTV footage showed Singh taking the girl along. A local court remanded him in one-day police custody.
-
Bengaluru among six best cities in the world for expats: Report
Bengaluru is among the six best emerging cities for expats in the world, seeing as it is pumped with money and has people with a 'hunger to learn', a Bloomberg report said. Bloomberg spoke to an individual who ditched life in San Francisco to open a gaming studio in the city's Indiranagar area. Leaving his family behind, the 49-year-old started Lila Games Pvt with two co-founders after he attended a gaming conference in the city.
-
Eshwarappa alleges "some Muslim gundas" fomenting communal tension in Shivamogga
Accusing "some Muslim goondas" for communal tension in Shivamogga, Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday warned them stating that Hindu society should not be considered weak and if the whole community stands up together they will not be able to survive. Complementing police for swift action, he urged the elders of the Muslim community to guide their youngsters, who have chosen the wrong path.
-
BJP-JJP govt ignoring Haryana’s Ahirwal belt: Rao Inderjit
Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for discriminating against the Ahirwal region in allocating and carrying out development works in south Haryana. The Union minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to improve the Gross Domestic Product and said the benefits of the Centre's schemes were reaching the poor.
-
4 including 3 young techies returning from trip to Udaipur die in car crash
GURUGRAM: Three young techies who hired a cab to go to Udaipur for an outing over the weekend died on their way back after a speeding truck lost control, jumped over the road divider on the Jaipur-Delhi highway and landed on their vehicle on Tuesday. Their two friends who were also in the vehicle survived; one of them with multiple injuries, police said. The cab driver, Deepak Singh, 35, from Noida, died in the crash.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics