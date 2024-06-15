Rajasthan: 2 killed, 5 injured as state bus collides with truck in Bharatpur

Bharatpur: At least two people were killed, and five others were injured after a Rajasthan Lok Parivahan Sewa bus collided with a truck early on Saturday morning in Bharatpur, officials familiar with the matter said. The truck damaged a shop on the roadside following the collision (HT Photo/Sourced)

Siwar police station house officer (SHO), Anil Jasodiya, said that the accident took place around 8am at a turning near the National Mustard Research Centre on the Jaipur-Mathura bypass.

“The bus was carrying around 15 to 20 passengers from Bayan to Bharatpur while the truck was transporting goods from Mathura to Jaipur,” he said.

The SHO said that the accident took place when the truck tried to cross the turning without raising any alarm for the vehicles coming from the opposite side. “It also probably overspeeded, leading to the accident. Following the collision, the truck rammed into a shop on the roadside, causing major damage.”

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the incident spot. The injured passengers were taken to the district’s Raj Bahadur Memorial Hospital, where two of them were declared dead and five others are undergoing treatment, said police

The deceased were identified as Pratap Singh (57), a native of village Richhauli and Harbhan Singh (35), a native of village Theekariya.

Police said their bodies were handed over to the families after an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the truck driver was detained for interrogation, and a first information report has also been filed against him under sections 279 and 304 A (death by negligence), police said.

“Police are questioning the (truck) driver. His role will be ascertained following the investigation. The bus driver also suffered minor injuries and might be interrogated later. Further investigation is underway,” said Amit Yadav, Bharatpur district collector.