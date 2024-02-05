Rajasthan: 3-year-old girl raped after being kidnapped; admitted to hospital

A three-year-old girl was raped and abandoned in an unconscious condition at an isolated location after being kidnapped while she was playing outside her house in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Sunday evening, police said adding that she has been admitted to a government hospital where her condition is said to be stable. Police said the accused kidnapped the girl when he saw her playing alone outside her house in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Sunday evening. (Representative Image)

The circle officer at Nachna in Jaisalmer has confirmed the report. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Sangram Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The girl’s parents started searching for her when they did not find her outside the house on Sunday evening, and later they found her lying on the ground in an unconscious condition a few metres away from the house.

She was initially taken to a government hospital from where she was referred to a higher centre.

Police said that they reached the spot upon receiving information.

They said the accused is a daily wage labourer and was working in a field near the girl’s house. He kidnapped her when he saw her alone and then raped her, they added.