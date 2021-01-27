Rajasthan: 8 of MP family killed in road accident in Tonk
Eight members of a family from Madhya Pradesh’s Jirapur were on Wednesday killed and four others injured when a speeding truck hit the vehicle they were returning from Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Temple. “The occupants got trapped in their car. While some people died on the spot, the injured were rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Jaipur,” said a police officer.
A second police officer said the accident happened at 7.30 am shortly after the family resumed their journey after breakfast in Kota’s Pakka Bandha.
A man on a bike, his sister, and two nephews, aged seven and five, riding pillion were killed in a separate accident along Rajasthan’s Gopalgarh-Pahari route. “...a speeding car hit the bike near Barkheda. The accident was so extreme that the car overturned and fell into a field, while the bike was badly damaged and three persons died on the spot,” a third police officer said.
