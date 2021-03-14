IND USA
The victim alleged that the investigating officer first demanded a bribe, later started harassing her and demanding sexual favours.(Image for representation.)
The victim alleged that the investigating officer first demanded a bribe, later started harassing her and demanding sexual favours.(Image for representation.)
Rajasthan ACP demands sexual favours, gets caught by anti-corruption bureau

  • The accused officer, Kailash Bohra (53), is posted in a special investigation unit, women and children, Jaipur city (East).
By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:12 PM IST

In a shameful incident, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Rajasthan Police Services (RPS) cadre, posted in Jaipur city, was caught by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Sunday asking for sexual favours from a rape victim for speedy probe in her case.

Director General (DG), ACB, BL Soni said that the accused officer has been identified as Kailash Bohra (53). He is posted in a special investigation unit, women and children, Jaipur city (East).

“On March 6, a 30-year-old woman filed a complaint against Kailash Bohra in the ACB and said that she had lodged three cases, including rape, cheating against a man and others at the Jawahar Circle police station. The ACP was investigating these cases,” said Soni.

Two weeks ago, the accused RPS officer demanded a bribe to take action against the accused and when she refused, saying that she doesn’t have money, the police officer demanded sexual favours from the accused.

“The victim alleged that the investigating officer, Kailash Bohra, first demanded a bribe from her to take action in all the three cases. When she did not give the money, then he started calling her office repeatedly in the name of the investigation. Eventually, he started harassing and demanding sexual favours as a bribe. The woman also alleged that ACP Kailash Bohra pressured her to meet him even after office hours,” added Soni.

The complaint was verified by the ACB under the supervision of ADG ACB Dinesh MN led by additional superintendent of police, Jaipur rural (ACB), Narottam Lal Verma.

On Sunday, the woman was called by Bohra to his government office located in Gopalpura area as the staff was not present. When the woman reached the office, the ACP called her, locked the door from inside. “A few minutes later, the ACB team arrested Bohra red-handed in objectionable circumstances with the woman and was arrested under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Demanding any gratification in cash, kind or any undue favour is also an offence. The RPS officer asked for sexual favours at the workplace,” Soni added.

ADG Dinesh MN said that searches are going on at Bohra's residence and other places.

Last week, a sub-inspector (SI) of Kherli police station in Alwar district, identified as Bharat Singh, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman. Also, ASI posted at Aravali Vijar police station, Randeep Gurjar, was suspended on sexual harassment charges.

