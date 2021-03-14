Rajasthan ACP demands sexual favours, gets caught by anti-corruption bureau
- The accused officer, Kailash Bohra (53), is posted in a special investigation unit, women and children, Jaipur city (East).
In a shameful incident, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Rajasthan Police Services (RPS) cadre, posted in Jaipur city, was caught by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Sunday asking for sexual favours from a rape victim for speedy probe in her case.
Director General (DG), ACB, BL Soni said that the accused officer has been identified as Kailash Bohra (53). He is posted in a special investigation unit, women and children, Jaipur city (East).
“On March 6, a 30-year-old woman filed a complaint against Kailash Bohra in the ACB and said that she had lodged three cases, including rape, cheating against a man and others at the Jawahar Circle police station. The ACP was investigating these cases,” said Soni.
Two weeks ago, the accused RPS officer demanded a bribe to take action against the accused and when she refused, saying that she doesn’t have money, the police officer demanded sexual favours from the accused.
“The victim alleged that the investigating officer, Kailash Bohra, first demanded a bribe from her to take action in all the three cases. When she did not give the money, then he started calling her office repeatedly in the name of the investigation. Eventually, he started harassing and demanding sexual favours as a bribe. The woman also alleged that ACP Kailash Bohra pressured her to meet him even after office hours,” added Soni.
The complaint was verified by the ACB under the supervision of ADG ACB Dinesh MN led by additional superintendent of police, Jaipur rural (ACB), Narottam Lal Verma.
On Sunday, the woman was called by Bohra to his government office located in Gopalpura area as the staff was not present. When the woman reached the office, the ACP called her, locked the door from inside. “A few minutes later, the ACB team arrested Bohra red-handed in objectionable circumstances with the woman and was arrested under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Demanding any gratification in cash, kind or any undue favour is also an offence. The RPS officer asked for sexual favours at the workplace,” Soni added.
ADG Dinesh MN said that searches are going on at Bohra's residence and other places.
Last week, a sub-inspector (SI) of Kherli police station in Alwar district, identified as Bharat Singh, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman. Also, ASI posted at Aravali Vijar police station, Randeep Gurjar, was suspended on sexual harassment charges.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP corners Gehlot govt on phone tapping; demands resignation, CBI probe
- Months after the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Gehlot government admitted that the phones were intercepted to maintain public order.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan govt to terminate police service officer for demanding sexual favours
- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested Rajasthan police service (RPS) officer Kailash Bohra on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan ACP demands sexual favours, gets caught by anti-corruption bureau
- The accused officer, Kailash Bohra (53), is posted in a special investigation unit, women and children, Jaipur city (East).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: 9 including 5 women held for assaulting & stripping girl, mother
- The old social practice of Nata which encourages adultery was found to be in the root of the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan CM: 1st dose of vaccination stopped at health centers due to shortage
- Rajasthan has also accused the Centre of providing incorrect figures on vaccine doses given to the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal opium farming on Jaipur outskirts, 13 cases found in a year: Police
- Police said the drug smugglers have started targeting areas of various cities where opium can be cultivated and they pay farmers a high price for farming opium.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tug-of-war between Rajasthan govt, Centre over Covid-19 vaccine supply
- The state is left with just two days of Covid-19 vaccine stock, a claim rejected by the Union health ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Dream came true...’: Girl after being appointed sub-inspector by Gehlot govt
- The girl showed courage against goons and stopped them from freeing their accomplice, a hardcore criminal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-yr-old Rajasthan girl killed by leopard while sleeping at home
- The police, however, managed to calm the agitating villagers and shifted the girl’s body to mortuary for post-mortem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Pakistani brides cross Wagah border to reunite with their Indian husbands
- Nepal Singh told HT that he was very happy to meet his wife but at the same time was also upset since his younger brother’s wife could not get a visa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Women's Day, Gehlot honours young girl; offers post of police sub-inspector
- Twenty-five-year-old Vasundhara Chauhan averted goons' attempt to free their accomplice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
38 Rajasthan MLAs take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan teen confined for a week, says 12 including minor raped her: Cops
- A 17-year-old girl has told the Kota police that she was repeatedly raped by strangers during the eight days that she was confined in the adjoining district of Jhalawar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Religious yatra is not show of strength, it’s show of devotion: Vasundhara Raje
- People in large numbers turned out to wish Raje on her birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox