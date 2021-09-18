Rajasthan allows classes 6-8 to open from Sept 20, primary classes from Sept 27

Jaipur: In-person classes for government and private school students of classes 6 to 8 can resume from September 20 and that of Class 1 to 5 from September 27 in government and private schools, the Rajasthan government said in a fresh set of guidelines on Friday. The classes can be conducted with 50% capacity.

The state government has already allowed students of classes 9 to 12, colleges, universities, and coaching institutes to resume in-person classes from September 1. The educational institutions are, however, still not allowed to hold assembly prayers and open the school canteen.

Rajasthan’s principal secretary, home, Abhay Kumar said the Covid-19 cases were consistently declining but the state still needs to continue to adhere to the test, track and treat protocol and vaccination, compulsory wearing mask, and social distancing.

According to the ‘three-layered public-discipline 6.0’ guidelines issued by the Rajasthan home department, there will be a night curfew in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am every day. The order will come into effect from September 20, Monday.

It allows 200 guests to participate in marriage functions.

Government and private offices have been allowed to run with full staff while maintaining the protocol including wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and maintaining physical distance.

Cinema halls and multiplexes have been allowed to run with 100% capacity from 9am to 10pm whereas yoga centres and gyms can be opened from 6 am to 10 pm with staff having at least one dose of vaccination.

Swimming pools have also been allowed to open from September 20 on the condition that the staff has taken at least one dose of the vaccine.

Public and political programs, sports events, cultural and religious rally or program, fair etc will continue to remain banned. However, exhibition and social gatherings with a maximum capacity of 200 people will be allowed between 6am to 10pm.