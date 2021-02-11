Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members
The Opposition BJP on Thursday created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the issue of attack on an RSS worker in Kota, leading to adjournment of house proceedings twice.
During the zero hour, BJP MLAs Vasudev Devnani and Madan Dilawar raised the matter but Speaker C P Joshi did not allow them, following which Deputy Leader of Opposition, Rajendra Rathore, and others stormed to the well protesting against the incident.
As they defied the Speaker's ruling, the speaker took up the listed business in which the Registration (Rajasthan Amendment) bill, 2020, which was introduced on March 13, 2020, was withdrawn.
The speaker said that he had allowed Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria to speak on law and order situation and that opportunity could have been used to raise this particular matter.
Referring to the uproar by Rajendra Rathore and BJP MLAs, he said, "It is unfortunate that there is competition among you to prove who is more loyal."
The BJP members also waived a purported photo of one of the accused with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and demanded a reply from the government.
A worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was shot at by three assailants in Kota on Tuesday night. The accused have been held by the police.
The Speaker said that if allegations have to be made, there are rules under which it can be done but the uproar cannot be allowed.
The BJP MLAs sat on a dharna in the well of the House, following which the Speaker adjourned the House for half an hour.
The BJP MLAs continued the dharna inside the House. The chairperson announced another adjournment till 1.30 pm as soon as the house reassembled.
When the house reassembled, the Speaker said that the leader of the house (chief minister) will be apprised of the matter and asked the members to call off the dharna.
Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said that the Opposition did not want to disrupt the house proceeding and requested the Speaker to fix a time of reply by the chief minister over the issue.
Kataria then asked the BJP MLAs, who were sitting in the well of the house, to return to their seats, following which the dharna was called off and the listed business was taken up.
Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya moved the motion of thanks to the governor's address in the house and debate on the motion was started.
As per the report of the business advisory committee, the debate will take place on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday and the state government will give the reply on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students, teacher infected with Covid-19 after reopening of schools in Rajasthan
- A girl student was found Covid-19 infected in Dausa’s Lalsot last week, after which the student was quarantined and the classroom, she attended, was shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will oppose till farm laws are not withdrawn': Sachin Pilot
- Pilot is attending farmers' panchayats across different parts of Rajasthan which are being organised by his supporters and MLAs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have no conflict with Vasundhara Raje, says BJP’s Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan orders removal of 20 unfit elephants from Amer Fort
- A committee suggested phasing out elephant rides at Amer fort by replacing them with electric vehicle rides.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man stripped, thrashed in Rajasthan’s Bilwara over his relationship with a woman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan civic polls: Congress gets chairperson posts to 48 urban local bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed in Rajasthan gang-war in broad daylight
- Two villagers were also killed in the firing. They had no affiliation to any of the warring gangs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan IPS extorted money from 27 corrupt cops, maintained register: ACB
- The ACB suspects that the details of corrupt police officers were recorded in a register by a policeman who was either posted at the intelligence or vigilance wing of the former SP’s office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPS officer Manish Agarwal suspended by Rajasthan govt; professes innocence
- Agrawal was arrested on Tuesday in a case of extortion racket, allegedly run by senior state government officials. Currently, he is in judicial custody.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws being opposed across the country, should be withdrawn: Sachin Pilot
- Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he condemned the incident at Red Fort but the government was using this as an excuse to file criminal cases against farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blackbuck case: Rajasthan HC exempts Salman Khan from appearing in person
- A case was registered against Salman Khan at the Luni police station on October 15, 1998, in the Arms Act. The trial court had acquitted him on January 18, 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In another temple robbery in Jaipur, 4 octal metal idols stolen on Friday
- The CCTV footage of the nearby areas are being scanned by the control room located at the office of Jaipur city police commissioner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaisalmer locals sign deal to keep flights to city operational to save tourism
- According to the agreement signed between SpiceJet and Jaisalmer development committee, the operational cost of flights will be calculated for 15 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan BJP MLA booked for raping Neemuch woman on pretext of marriage
- The complainant said she had met MLA Bheel in a social function held in Neemuch some years ago, after which they came closer and shared details of their 'unsatisfactory' relationship with their partners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox