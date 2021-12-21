Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan BJP urges govt to compensate farmers facing crop loss amid cold wave
Rajasthan BJP urges govt to compensate farmers facing crop loss amid cold wave

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia has written a letter to chief minister Ashok Gehlot, urging the latter to conduct early girdawari for assessment of damage caused to the crops.
Due to severe cold conditions, farmers have suffered heavy losses due to damage of crops across the state, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia wrote in his letter to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 11:13 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

 BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia has demanded compensation to farmers after assessment of damage to crops due to severe cold conditions in the state.

Poonia wrote a letter to chief minister Ashok Gehlot in this regard.

Due to severe cold conditions, farmers have suffered heavy losses due to damage of crops across the state, Poonia said.

He urged the chief minister to conduct early girdawari for assessment of damage caused to the crops due to severe winter conditions, so that the farmers can get financial support at the time of crisis.

