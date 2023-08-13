New youth policy will become a powerful medium to realize Vision-2030: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that his government will soon announce a new youth policy that will help Rajasthan become a leading state of the country by 2030. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot at state-level youth mahapanchayat ‘Yuva Sankalp’. (Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)

“Youth have the power to bring change in society, their energy and ability to innovate can give a new direction to our society. In this direction, the new youth policy will become a powerful medium to make our Vision 2030 a reality,” Gehlot said while addressing a state-level youth mahapanchayat ‘Yuva Sankalp’.

“Being young is a wonderful and important phase. The word youth is not just an age, but it is also a sign of being energetic. With the new youth policy, Rajasthan will become the leading state of the country by the year 2030,” Gehlot said.

Youth Board chairman Sitaram Lamba handed over the draft of the new youth policy to the chief minister. Gehlot released a booklet, ‘Youth’s Aspirations’.

The CM said that in the last four-and-a-half years, many important decisions have been taken in the interest of youth in the state. “The state government is continuously working for the welfare of the youth, their employment and skill development, providing opportunities for higher education. For the bright future of the youth, the budget of the state has been dedicated to the youth,” he said.

“The new youth policy will be released soon in the state. Along with this, it has been decided to create ₹500 crore youth development and welfare fund in the state. Under the Rajiv Gandhi National Youth Exchange Programme, 10,000 youths are being given exposure visits,” Gehlot added.

The draft of the new youth policy has been prepared by the Rajasthan Youth Board with technical assistance from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). “This policy is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. The main objective of this policy is to provide proper opportunities and a positive environment to create healthy, efficient, socially responsible, morally aware, economically empowered and active citizens for the development of the state,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot said that new decisions are being taken continuously for better law and order in the state. “Strict action is being taken by maintaining records of miscreants. Strict action is being taken by running a campaign against bars and nightclubs which are open beyond the stipulated time.”

He said that mandatory ‘first information report’ (FIR) has increased the public’s faith in the police. The chief minister further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the policy of mandatory FIR in the entire country.

On exam paper leak, Gehlot said the state government is very serious about such cases. “A special task force has been constituted to prevent such incidents. The Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022 has stringent provisions, such as a fine up to ₹10 crore, life imprisonment and confiscation of property of the examinees, examination agency, any person, management or institution using unfair means,” he said.

The chief minister also expressed concern over the increasing incidents of suicide among students. Gehlot said, “Parents should promote positive thinking by establishing a dialogue with their children,” he said and advised parents not to put mental pressure on their career.