Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday interacted with newly appointed state civil servants and emphasised that while hard work helps individuals attain positions, it is a spirit of service that ensures a lasting place in the hearts of people. Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma urges new officers to serve with integrity

Addressing a dialogue programme at Birla Auditorium here, Sharma said the state government has taken steps to curb paper leaks and has introduced a recruitment examination calendar to bring transparency and predictability in the hiring process.

He added that efforts are also being made to encourage youth not only to seek jobs but to become job creators through various policies and schemes.

The chief minister administered an oath of good governance to the newly inducted public servants and urged them to work with dedication, integrity and a sense of responsibility towards citizens.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma and senior officials from various departments were present on the occasion along with the new recruits.

Later in the day, Sharma said that saints have historically dedicated their lives to the welfare of society and preservation of Sanatan culture, and their guidance helps individuals lead meaningful lives.

While speaking at a Sant Sansad programme organised in Jaipur, he said the state government is working towards the preservation and promotion of religious, cultural and spiritual traditions across Rajasthan.

The chief minister said that over the past two years, financial approvals have been granted for year-round celebrations at state-run temples and honorariums of priests have also been increased.

He added that a roadmap has been prepared for the development of major religious sites such as Khatu Shyam Ji Temple, Pushkar and Poonchari ka Lautha.

Sharma underlined measures taken for cow protection, stating that gaushalas are being provided financial assistance, including ₹50 per day for fodder of cows and ₹25 per day for calves, along with facilities such as sheds, water and medical care.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, MLA Kuldeep Dhankad and other dignitaries, along with a large number of saints and seers, were present at the event.

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