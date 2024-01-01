close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma visits shelter homes in Jaipur, distributes warm clothes on New Year

Jan 01, 2024 05:23 AM IST

At the beginning of the New Year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inspected shelter homes in Jaipur and distributed warm clothes to homeless people.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma visited Ramniwasbagh and JK Lone Hospital to inspect the shelter homes. He also discussed the conditions of the shelter homes with officials and later draped blankets around disabled persons.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Rajasthan BJP Organisation General Secretary Chandrashekhar.

Meanwhile, the city of Udaipur in Rajasthan witnessed lavish celebrations as people welcomed the new year with celebrations, light shows, and dance performances.

Similarly, residents of Ajmer also welcomed the year 2024 with great fervour and joy amid fireworks, light shows, and dance performances.

Earlier, on New Year's Eve, CM Bhajanlal Sharma held a Janta Darshan in Jaipur, where he listened to the problems of the people of the state.

BJP MLA from Sanganer, Bhajanlal Sharma, took the oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan on December 15, 2023, at a swearing-in ceremony in Jaipur.

He won the Sanganer assembly seat by an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against his Indian National Congress (INC) opponent, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, who polled 97,081 votes.

In Rajasthan, the BJP registered victories on 115 seats, and the Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. (ANI)

