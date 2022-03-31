Rajasthan CM expresses concern over deaths in police custody
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over deaths in police custody and asked district superintendents of police to ensure that no custodial deaths take place in their jurisdictions.
Addressing a meeting of the state’s top police officials, including inspector generals of police and superintendents of police, Gehlot also asked them to ensure that policemen do not have links with criminals.
The chief minister asked the top police brass to take strict action against any police personnel found having any connivance with anti-social elements or criminals, a government statement said.
He urged the police officers to ensure prompt and fair action in each case, saying no person is above the law. Warning policemen against being negligent in their duty, the chief minister said it is the primary duty of the police to bring justice to victims.
He said strict action should be ensured against hardcore criminals and organized crimes.
He said the state government is strengthening and modernizing the police department with commitment. “There is no shortage of resources. Now it becomes the responsibility of the police to curb crime in the state and provide speedy justice to victims,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav asked police officials to work systematically to check the illegal smuggling of arms and illegal drug trade from neighbouring states.
Modi to flag off Indo-Nepal rail service on April 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first passenger train service on the broad-gauge line between Jaynagar in Bihar's Madhubani district to Kurtha in Nepal at a function to be attended by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on April 2, said railway officials. “The function is likely to be held in New Delhi through video conferencing on April 2,” said chief public relation officer of East Central Railway, Birendra Kumar, .
Abducted son of police officer found murdered
The body of 22-year-old son of a Bihar Police officer, who was abducted four days ago from Naugachhia in Bhagalpur district, was found in an agricultural field on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Rohit Kumar, was abducted on March 28 from his native Sonbarsha village and his abductors had demanded ₹45 lakh for his release from his family, police said. Police said it seemed the abductors slit Rohit's throat to kill him.
BSP expels four party leaders in Agra division for indiscipline
After suffering a complete rout in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly election in Agra division, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday expelled four of the losing candidates from party on charges of indiscipline. BSP's Mathura district president Yogesh Kumar said “SK Sharma, BSP candidate from Mathura City, ex-MLA Raj Kumar Rawat from Goverdhan and Thakur Sonpal Singh, who had contested from Chhata assembly seat, have been expelled from the party.”
Railway division takes over maintenance & management of Pune rly station from IRSDC
Beginning Friday, April 1, all the cleaning, food stall and maintenance activities at Pune railway station will be taken over by the Pune railway division as the three-year-old contracts made with the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited have expired. While the overall works will be taken over by the Pune railway division's various departments, some parts will be given to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.
CM to flag off ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ from Shravasti on April 4
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the 'the district with the lowest literacy rate' across the state from Shravasti, School Chalo Abhiyan, on April 4. The chief minister said all MLAs as well as officials should adopt one school each for its holistic development. The CM directed officials to pay special attention towards districts like Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur, where literacy rate was low and run an extensive campaign.
