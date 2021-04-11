Rajasthan CM urges people to follow Covid-19 protocols

Expressing concern over spike in daily coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday once again appealed to people to follow all Covid-19 protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing.

"It should be a matter of concern for all of us today that the state has seen the highest number of 4,401 cases of coronavirus," he tweeted.

Gehlot said that amid the new wave of the coronavirus, there have been instances where RT-PCR test results of an infected person has come negative.

He said that if symptoms such as cough, cold and fever are seen and the RT-PCR report is negative, then get a D-dimer test and chest CT scan after consulting a doctor.

Gehlot said experts are saying that the second wave of Covid-19 is more dangerous than the first wave.

The number of infected cases and deaths in the first 10 days of April is more than the number reported in September-October 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak.

Gehlot said, "People are still not understanding the seriousness of coronavirus situation. Urge all of you that only Covid protocol i.e. mask, social distancing and hand washing can save you from this disease."