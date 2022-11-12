Rajasthan Congress MLA hits out at CM Gehlot over OBC reservation

As the ongoing political tussle between chief minister Ashok Gehlot faction and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot loyalists continues in Rajasthan, the government has once again become the target of its own leaders, this time over the issue of Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation.

Voicing his concern, Congress MLA and former minister Harish Choudhary has hit out at Gehlot for not resolving the issue of OBC reservation in the state.

Chaudhary threatened to launch an agitation if “anomalies” in OBC reservation were not removed created by the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that allow ex-servicemen to dominate the OBC quota giving them 12.5% reservation.

Also Read: Bengal minister Akhil Giri draws criticism for remark on Prez; apologises

Several members of OBC communities have also asked the Gehlot government to make changes implemented by the BJP government in 2018 demanding the quota issue be fixed.

Choudhary said a decision should be taken on this issue by calling a cabinet meeting soon. “Gehlot did not take any decision over the discrepancy of OBC reservation in the previous Rajasthan Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday,” he alleged.

“It is unfortunate that despite the approval from the Legal department, Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Personnel Department, the issue on the agenda to bring amendment was deferred in the cabinet meeting,” said Chaudhary.

Addressing the media, he said, “I am with the OBC comrades, no matter how much I suffer. Before 2018, there was no clear provision regarding ex-servicemen. Ex-servicemen should have a horizontal reservation on the lines of women’s reservation.”

“We do not have a conflict with anyone, failing which we will take the movement on the streets among the people. We will not back down from a legitimate demand,” he said threatening an agitation against Gehlot.

Also Read: Goa seeks NITI Aayog help in facilitating sale of ore dumps

The BJP’s April 17, 2018 notification regarding ex-servicemen being a part of the reservation has affected all classes, he said.

The MLA continued, “We do not have any dispute with anyone, I will make personal requests from all the former Congress presidents, cabinet ministers and seniors to come forward and help the youth get justice.”

On the quota question, Mr Pilot’s loyalist MLA Mukesh Bhakar tweeted today: “If the government does not take a quick decision in the interest of OBCs, then the Chief Minister himself will be responsible for the atmosphere that will be created in the state against the government and the party. For me, getting rights to the youth is more important than any post.”

This comes a few days after Congress minister Rajendra Gudha claimed in the present scenario the MLAs will be reduced to 10 in the next elections if Sachin Pilot is not made the chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON