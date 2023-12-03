close_game
News / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: Congress suffers setback even in Ashok Gehlot's home district Jodhpur

Rajasthan: Congress suffers setback even in Ashok Gehlot’s home district Jodhpur

ByDinesh Bothra
Dec 03, 2023 06:06 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in eight of the 10 assembly constituencies in Jodhpur, the chief minister’s home district

The Congress suffered a heavy defeat in Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s home district of Jodhpur, including the newly created districts of Malpura, Sujangarh, and Kuchaman City, a reflection of how the party fared in the now concluded assembly polls.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in eight of the 10 assembly constituencies in Jodhpur, while Congress candidate Geeta Barwar managed to secure a win in the Bhopalgarh assembly seat, reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Gehlot successfully defended his Sardarpura assembly seat, defeating BJP’s Mahendra Singh Rathore by a margin of 26,396 votes, albeit lesser than his 2018 margin of 45,597 votes.

“We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public... I wish the new government all the best,” Gehlot said on social media platform X.

Acknowledging the decline in the vote margin, Congress leader and Sardarpura election campaign manager Rajendra Singh Solanki said, “It is a matter of concern for us to win with fewer votes than the last elections. We had anticipated a larger victory, and we will analyse the reasons behind the reduced margin based on booth-wise counting data.”

