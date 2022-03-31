Rajasthan doctor’s suicide: BJP leader among two arrested

JAIPUR:

Two people, including Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitendra Gothwal, have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a doctor, who was found hanging at her residence this week after being booked for alleged negligence that caused a pregnant women’s death in Rajasthan’s Dausa.

Gothwal and Ram Manohar have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s Sections 384 (extortion), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation), and 306 (abetment to suicide).

In a tweet, Gothwal said he was arrested late on Wednesday night from his residence in Jaipur. “A false case has been lodged under IPC 306 against me for abetment of suicide...” He called his arrest a “revenge” for sending a train ticket to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and asking her to come to Rajasthan to take cognisance of a rape complaint against five including a ruling party lawmaker’s son.

The doctor’s husband issued a video statement saying she died by suicide amid panic and fear that she would be jailed. He added the woman’s family was convinced his wife made all efforts to save her life and that they took the body home for cremation. He said some people brought them back with the dead body to the hospital after assuring them that they will get compensation. He alleged those involved in the matter enjoyed the patronage of senior BJP leaders and claimed Gothwal was among those who protested outside the hospital.

In a note, the doctor purportedly wrote postpartum haemorrhage is a known complication while urging against the harassment of doctors. “My death may prove my innocence.”

Health minister Parsadi Lal Meena said a murder case cannot be lodged against a doctor. “Action will be taken against whosoever is responsible.”

