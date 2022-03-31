Rajasthan doctor’s suicide: BJP leader among two arrested
JAIPUR:
Two people, including Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitendra Gothwal, have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a doctor, who was found hanging at her residence this week after being booked for alleged negligence that caused a pregnant women’s death in Rajasthan’s Dausa.
Gothwal and Ram Manohar have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s Sections 384 (extortion), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation), and 306 (abetment to suicide).
In a tweet, Gothwal said he was arrested late on Wednesday night from his residence in Jaipur. “A false case has been lodged under IPC 306 against me for abetment of suicide...” He called his arrest a “revenge” for sending a train ticket to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and asking her to come to Rajasthan to take cognisance of a rape complaint against five including a ruling party lawmaker’s son.
The doctor’s husband issued a video statement saying she died by suicide amid panic and fear that she would be jailed. He added the woman’s family was convinced his wife made all efforts to save her life and that they took the body home for cremation. He said some people brought them back with the dead body to the hospital after assuring them that they will get compensation. He alleged those involved in the matter enjoyed the patronage of senior BJP leaders and claimed Gothwal was among those who protested outside the hospital.
In a note, the doctor purportedly wrote postpartum haemorrhage is a known complication while urging against the harassment of doctors. “My death may prove my innocence.”
Health minister Parsadi Lal Meena said a murder case cannot be lodged against a doctor. “Action will be taken against whosoever is responsible.”
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
