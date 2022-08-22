Rajasthan: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits northwest of Bikaner
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 22-08-2022, 02:01:49 IST, Lat: 29.38 and Long: 71.45, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 236 km NW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," tweeted National Center for Seismology (NCS).
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit the northwest of Bikaner in Rajasthan in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at 2:01 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit the north-northeast of Lucknow.
The earthquake occurred at 1.12 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground.
"Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," tweeted NCS.
Further on Friday, mild tremors were felt in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 12:55 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:55:55 IST, Lat: 29.96 & Long: 80.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 43km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.
Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir's Hanley village, the NCS said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:02:14 IST, Lat: 31.89 & Long: 78.67, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km SSW of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.
-
