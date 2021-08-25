Rajasthan girl who delivered baby says was raped by cousin, not classmates

The 12-year-old girl who delivered a baby on Sunday in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has now told the police that she was raped by her cousin.

The girl’s complaint blamed three of her classmates but on Tuesday, she said it was her uncle’s (father’s elder brother’s) son who raped her, said the police.

The police arrested the 23-year-old accused and presented him before the court which sent him for two-day police remand.

In her statement, the survivor said her cousin had been abusing her for the past eight months. She said he left her alone once he got married but she was pregnant by then.

Deputy SP Rajuram Choudhary confirmed the development and added that investigation was on.