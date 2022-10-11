Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan government implements rural livelihood loan scheme

Rajasthan government implements rural livelihood loan scheme

Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:01 AM IST

Udai Lal Anjana, the state cooperative minister, said loans totaling ₹2000 crore will be given under the Rajasthan Rural Family Livelihood Loan Scheme

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced the scheme in the state budget. (PTI)
BySachin Saini

The Rajasthan government has implemented a rural livelihood loan scheme under which 100,000 families in rural areas will be offered interest-free loans for non-agricultural works.

Udai Lal Anjana, the state cooperative minister, said loans totaling 2000 crore will be given under the Rajasthan Rural Family Livelihood Loan Scheme. He added the state government will provide an interest subsidy.

Anjana said many families in rural areas depend on agriculture and animal husbandry as well as handicrafts, weaving, dyeing, etc for their livelihood. He said chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced the scheme in the state budget.

Small farmers, landless labourers, and artisans will be eligible for the scheme Loans will also be made available to individual members of self-help groups. Individual loans will be given to a maximum of 10 members per group and the maximum loan amount will be 2 lakh.

“The loans will have to be repaid within one year and the borrower can get the credit limit renewed for the next year,” said Anjana.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

