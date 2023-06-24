Rajasthan: Govt announces 1 lakh airfare for travel for organ transplant

The beneficiaries of the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme will now be able to get a reimbursement up to the limits of government packages for undergoing organ transplantation surgery outside the state, according to the guidelines released by Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency. Rajasthan cheif minister Ashok Gehlot (Twitter Photo)

It also said that the scheme will also bare the flight fare of up to Rs.1 lakh for the attendant with the patient. The facility was announced by the Rajasthan government in the current Budget of 2023-24. A total of ₹4,023 crore and ₹3,472 crore have been allocated to urban and rural health services in the current Budget.

Shubhra Singh, additional chief secretary, Rajasthan Medical and Health Department, said this facility will be implemented from June 1. He added that the beneficiaries who already have transplanted their organ in any hospital outside the state will also be liable to get the reimbursement as well as the flight fare of their attendants as per the government packages.

The scheme has now 37 packages for different organ transplantations– Kidney, Liver, Lungs, Heart, Bone marrow, Cochlear etc.

“The bills of the treatment which have only been done in the hospitals recognised or authorised by any national or state organ and tissue transplant organisation will be accepted,” said the state health department chief.

According to the state government, around 273 in the 2022-23 and 121 beneficiaries in the 2023-24 financial year have so far availed the benefit of cashless treatment for organ transplantations in Rajasthan in case of an expense above Rs.5 lakh