Rajasthan HC allows Salman Khan's transfer plea in 1998 blackbuck poach

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday allowed the transfer petition of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The pleas relating to the actor will now be heard by the high court, according to news agency ANI.

During the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', Salman Khan had allegedly killed two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani located in Kankani village near Jodhpur. He was charged under section 9/51 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. His co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu were also charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and under Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. However, they were all acquitted after being given the benefit of doubt. Two other people, namely Dinesh Gawr and Dushyant Singh, were also accused of being with the actors when the poaching allegedly took place.

In 2007, Salman was sentenced to five years of imprisonment by the Rajasthan High Court which is later withdrawn after he spends a week in jail. In 2012, to start the new trial processes, charges were finalised by a bench at the Rajasthan High Court.

Two years later, challenging an earlier suspension of the actor's conviction back in 2007, a notice was sent to Salman. In 2016, the Rajasthan government filed an appeal in the Supreme Court after the Rajasthan High Court acquitted the actor of all charges. The Supreme Court ruled to expedite the hearing in the case. In 2018, the actor was found guilty of killing the two blackbucks in a trial court in Jodhpur, while all his co-actors are acquitted of their charges.

Salman then challenged this ruling of the trial court in the district and sessions court.