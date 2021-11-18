Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan lawmaker booked for allegedly raping 34-year-old woman
Pratap Lal Bheel, 55, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Gogunda in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, has been booked for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage
Representative Photo. (File photo)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Sachin Saini

Pratap Lal Bheel, 55, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Gogunda in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, has been booked for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage. Another woman accused Bheel of the same nine months earlier.

The fresh case against Bheel has been lodged at Udaipur’s Ambamat police station. The probe into it has been handed over to CID-CB as Bheel is a member of the assembly, said police.

In her complaint, the 34-year-old said she met Bheel two years back for employment. She alleged Bheel assured him a good job and asked for favours. The woman alleged when she threatened she will commit suicide, Bheel pacified her on the pretext of marrying her but allegedly continued raping her.

Bheel refused to comment saying he was unaware of any complaint against him. In February, another woman made similar allegations against him and he was booked. Bheel then also said he was unaware of the case.

