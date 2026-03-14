Rajasthan man attempts self-immolation outside Bikaner SP office, suffers 80% burns

A 35-year-old man allegedly attempted self-immolation outside the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Friday evening, police said. Rajasthan man attempts self-immolation near Bikaner SP office, critically injured (Representative photo)

Police personnel and locals present at the spot doused the flames and took him to the Prince Bijay Singh Memorial (PBM) Hospital.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tanerav Singh of the Sadar police station said that the man, a resident of Khajuwala, suffered around 80% burn injuries and was initially admitted to the Trauma Centre at PBM Hospital. Doctors later referred him to a higher medical centre in Jaipur, as his condition remains critical.

Singh added that the man had come to the SP office earlier in the day. After some time, he allegedly poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire a short distance away from the office. He is currently not in a condition to give a statement.

The man had allegedly come to submit a complaint alleging harassment by a woman. However, he had earlier given a written note stating that he did not want to pursue the complaint.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have collected evidence. Most of the documents the man was carrying were burnt in the fire, though one partially burnt paper, believed to be his complaint, was recovered.

SP Kavendra Singh Sagar said the reasons behind the incident are being investigated.

Meanwhile, in a transfer list released late Friday night, the state government transferred Sagar and appointed Mridul Kachhawa as the new Superintendent of Police in Bikaner.