Rajasthan man who shot rape survivor loses leg in train accident, arrested: Cops

JAIPUR: Rajendra Yadav, the 36-year-old man accused of leading a deadly attack on a woman he allegedly raped in January last year in Rajasthan’s Kotputli, was arrested late on Sunday after he met with an accident in which he lost a leg, police said on Monday. Kotputli SP Vandita Rana said Rajendra Yadav was arrested late on Sunday from Jaipur’s SMS Hospital after receiving information about his accident from the government railway police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Yadav and his two associates allegedly shot at and stabbed a 25-year-old woman and her brother in Kotputli city in Kotputli-Behror district on Saturday. According to the police, the woman sustained 15 stab wounds and a gunshot injury in the attack and was shifted to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS)Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Kotputli superintendent of police (SP) Vandita Rana said Rajendra Yadav was arrested late on Sunday from Jaipur’s SMS Hospital after receiving information about his accident from the government railway police. “He had met an accident with a train while crossing the railway track and lost his one leg and is currently undergoing treatment in Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital. Upon receiving the information from GRP, the police arrived at the hospital and took him in custody,” Rana said.

Yadav’s two associates, Mahipal Gurjar and Rahul Gurjar, were arrested on Sunday morning.

Police said an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Pragpura police station, Dileep Yadav, has been suspended because he did not act on the rape survivor’s repeated complaints that she was being threatened by her rapist and a formal request for police protection filed by her in November.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Jaipur range Umesh Datta said Yadav was arrested in the rape case and subsequently released on bail. He had been trying to scare the woman into withdrawing the rape case filed by her.

“During the investigation, we found that she had also made a formal application seeking security from the local police station but no action was taken. Considering the negligence, we have suspended the ASI Dileep Saini,” Umesh Datta said, adding that Saturday’s attack on the woman and her brother was carried out because she was standing her ground.

The woman’s brother, who was with her when she was attacked, has also been hospitalised in Jaipur and is undergoing treatment for stab wounds.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot demanded action against the police officers concerned for the attack on the rape survivor, saying it was their negligence that made it possible. Former Viratnagar legislator Indraj Gurjar took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. “Our women are not safe under the BJP government. She was returning from her office with her brother when the attack was launched on her. Any BJP leader, who has been talking about women safety, is not visible now. I urge the CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to take necessary action into the matter.”

“Police have seized their two-wheeler and the weapons the accused used during the attack. Further investigation is underway,” the Kotputli SP said.