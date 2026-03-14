Kota Mar 13 Rajasthan minister Madan Dilawar on Friday kicked off a four-day padyatra to interact directly with people of his Ramganj Mandi assembly constituency here and review the implementation of government welfare schemes. Rajasthan minister begins 4-day padyatra to review welfare scheme implementation

Dilawar said the aim of the foot march was to sit among the people, listen to their concerns and understand government shortcomings.

The minister offered prayers at the Rangbari Balaji Temple and then began the march from Nayagaon village in Ladpura panchayat samiti area. He walked through several villages and interacted with people.

Addressing the villagers, Dilawar said that when ministers travel with convoys, it becomes difficult to have a personal connect with people and have open conversations.

"That is why I am undertaking this foot march as your servant, so that I can reach your homes on foot, sit among you, and listen to your concerns," he said.

Dilawar said he wanted to ensure that there were no shortcomings in the delivery of welfare schemes.

The minister reviewed the list of beneficiaries under various government schemes. He directed the Ladpura tehsildar and the block development officer to include the names of eligible villagers who have not yet received benefits and assured residents that officials would visit their homes to verify their details.

Expressing displeasure over sanitation conditions in some areas, he instructed the Gram Vikas Officer to ensure cleanliness drives in all villages of the grampanchayat within seven days.

During the padyatra, the minister announced several projects, including the a construction work at the Nayagaon cremation ground and installation of a tube well for drinking water at the Devnarayan temple premises through his MLA funds.

Dilawar covered a distance of about 14 km across 11 villages, including Dobda, Padampura, Kothla, Tholpura, on the first day of his foot march. He announced several development schemes during the day and allocated funds for each.

The second day of the padyatra will begin from Sohanpura. He is scheduled to visit 24 villages in the padyatra.

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