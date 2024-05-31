Rajasthan: Minor found dead near canal in Bikaner, police suspect suicide

Bikaner: A 15-year-old boy who had gone missing after his Class 10 exam results were declared on May 29 has been found dead in a canal in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, police said on Friday. (Representative Photo)

Police suspect the teenager died by suicide. The boy’s parents said he was upset after getting only 57% marks in the examination and left home just after the results were announced.

Investigating officer Anoop Singh said that a missing report was filed by the boy’s parents on Wednesday evening, following which a search operation was launched.

Singh said that the minor’s body was recovered about five kilometres away from his village near a canal.

Locals also found a pair of slippers which belonged to the deceased, said police, suspecting that the boy had died by suicide.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 0222754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290