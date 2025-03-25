Menu Explore
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
Rajasthan: NEET aspirant allegedly dies by suicide in Jodhpur coaching hostel

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 25, 2025 05:34 PM IST

During investigation, the police recovered a suicide note from the hostel room, which said, ‘Sorry, please forgive me’

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead in his hostel room at a coaching centre in a suspected suicide case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Monday afternoon, police said.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the reasons behind the suicide, including an examination of the student’s mobile call records. (Representational image)

Station House Officer (SHO) Ishwar Chand Pareek of Chopasni Housing Board Police Station in Jodhpur said on Tuesday that the student has been identified as a native of Ras village in Beawar district.

According to the police, a fellow student staying in the adjacent room called the deceased on his mobile phone and when there was no response, he tried to open the door and found it unlocked. He found the student dead and immediately informed the hostel management, who then alerted the police.

During investigation, the police recovered a suicide note from the room, which said, “Sorry, please forgive me.” The student’s family was informed, and they arrived in Jodhpur from their village. After a post-mortem at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the body was handed over to the family.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the reasons behind the suicide, including an examination of the student’s mobile call records. Preliminary inquiries with the hostel management revealed that the student was struggling with his studies and often skipped meals. His family had been informed about this twice before, and he had even been taken home for a few days before returning to the hostel.

Tuesday, March 25, 2025
