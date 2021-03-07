Rajasthan officers caught red-handed in Jaipur city busses bribery case
- Two state government officials were arrested for taking a bribe of ₹four lakhs and Naresh Singhal, owner of Paras Travel Agency, was arrested for giving the bribe.
A team of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested an officer of Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Virendra Verma, posted as officer on special duty in Jaipur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL) along with an assistant accounts officer (AAO) and a travel agency owner in a case of bribery worth lakhs of rupees for alloting tender and other facilities.
Director general of ACB, BL Soni said arrests were made after corruption in tender allocation, operation and additional facilities of 100 city buses of JCTSL, such as release of subsidy, surfaced.
"On Saturday, under the direction of Dinesh MN, under the leadership of additional superintendent of police Bajrang Singh, OSD Virendra Verma, AAO Mahesh Goyal working in JCTSL were arrested for taking a bribe of ₹four lakhs and Naresh Singhal, owner of Paras Travel Agency, was arrested for giving bribe," said Soni.
Also Read:20 years on, court acquits 122 people accused of SIMI links
The DG, ACB added that in the house search of OSD, ACB recovered ₹7 lakh in cash, documents of three plots and documents related to agricultural land were recovered.
In the past also, ACB registered a case against Verma on charges of irregularities in the old National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which is also under investigation.
Meanwhile, search operations are still on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan officers caught red-handed in Jaipur city busses bribery case
- Two state government officials were arrested for taking a bribe of ₹four lakhs and Naresh Singhal, owner of Paras Travel Agency, was arrested for giving the bribe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape victim dies as accused, out on bail, sets her ablaze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools, colleges in Rajasthan will have to close due to cases surge: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After getting vaccinated, Rajasthan CM Gehlot ‘sends a message to the public’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barmer man gets life threats from Kuwait employer, Indian embassy 'offers' help
- The brother of the man stuck in Kuwait, said the employer even used to beat his brother and threaten not to let him ever return to India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: Over 200 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours amid 2nd wave fears
- Several experts said that full-scale resumption of economic activity, near full people movement and laxity in compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour are reasons behind the recent spurt in cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan assembly adjourned briefly after uproar by legislators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader apologises to Speaker for member's behaviour in Rajasthan Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan woman alleges police inaction in daughter’s abduction, dies by suicide
- Protestors are staging a dharna with the woman’s body outside the sub divisional officer’s office in Bhinmal. They said they would not accept her body till the minor girl was rescued.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: About 2.5 lakh youth availed unemployment allowance since 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: Nadda asks BJP officials to strengthen cadre, do self-analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Assembly passes Appropriation Bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan begins second phase of Covid-19 vaccination
- Health secretary Siddharth Majahan said, “The vaccination is going on smoothly across the state. People are enthusiastic".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to begin phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday
- Private hospitals can charge up to ₹250 for a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox