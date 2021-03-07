Rajasthan officers caught red-handed in Jaipur city busses bribery case

A team of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested an officer of Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Virendra Verma, posted as officer on special duty in Jaipur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL) along with an assistant accounts officer (AAO) and a travel agency owner in a case of bribery worth lakhs of rupees for alloting tender and other facilities.

Director general of ACB, BL Soni said arrests were made after corruption in tender allocation, operation and additional facilities of 100 city buses of JCTSL, such as release of subsidy, surfaced.

"On Saturday, under the direction of Dinesh MN, under the leadership of additional superintendent of police Bajrang Singh, OSD Virendra Verma, AAO Mahesh Goyal working in JCTSL were arrested for taking a bribe of ₹four lakhs and Naresh Singhal, owner of Paras Travel Agency, was arrested for giving bribe," said Soni.

The DG, ACB added that in the house search of OSD, ACB recovered ₹7 lakh in cash, documents of three plots and documents related to agricultural land were recovered.

In the past also, ACB registered a case against Verma on charges of irregularities in the old National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which is also under investigation.

Meanwhile, search operations are still on.