Jaipur, Police in Rajasthan's Karauli district have initiated proceedings to attach properties worth around ₹35 crore allegedly linked to an online betting racket, officials said on Monday. Rajasthan Police move to attach assets worth ₹35 crore linked to online betting racket

The action was taken under "Operation Shikanja", a campaign launched across the state on the directions of Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma against organised criminals, mafia networks and wanted offenders.

Karauli Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sonwal said the properties belong to Aminuddin Khan alias Ameen , a resident of Karauli, who is accused of running a large online betting network.

According to police, the accused operated betting activities through agents in Karauli, Hindaun City, Gangapur City and Jaipur using platforms such as the "Cricket Live Guru" app.

Investigations began after police arrested some agents while they were allegedly placing bets on matches of the Big Bash League.

"Interrogation of the arrested agents helped uncover the larger network. So far, 16 people associated with the racket have been sent to jail under the ongoing operation," Sonwal said.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, and no legitimate business or regular income source could be established.

Most of the properties were allegedly purchased in cash, and bank records did not reflect transactions linked to lawful earnings, they said.

Based on the findings, police prepared a report analysing property documents, bank accounts, income details, vehicle records and revenue records, and moved an application before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate in Hindaun City seeking attachment of the assets under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita .

Officials said properties identified in the case include a hotel, a house, two flats in Jaipur, a shop plot, about 19 bighas of land and a Toyota Fortuner vehicle.

Sonwal said action against assets allegedly acquired through crime would help curb organised criminal activities and act as a deterrent.

"Such steps weaken the financial base of criminals and discourage youth from entering illegal activities," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.