Rajasthan police officer arrested for raping woman complainant in Alwar

A 54-year-old police sub-inspector (SI) posted at Kherli police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar district has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman who had came to file a harassment complaint against her husband.

On Sunday evening, Jaipur Range inspector general (IG) Hawa Singh Ghumaria and Alwar superintendent of police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam reached the police station to take stock of the situation after it came to light that officials there had dried to hush up the matter in order to protect the SI.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, when she went to the Kherli police station at around 5.30 pm on March 2 to file a case against her husband, the SI identified as Bharat Singh attended to her and lured her into a trap claiming he would help her in the case including providing counselling to the couple.

“The SI took the victim to her quarter and sexually molested her. When the victim reached the police station Sunday evening to get information about action in her case, the SI again attempted to molest her. The victim reported this to another police officer and that’s how the matter came to the knowledge of Alwar SP, who asked for filing a case against the accused SI. Medical check-up of the victim has been done in a local community health centre (CHC),” said Ashok Chauhan, deputy superintendent of police, Laxmangarh.