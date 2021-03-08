IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan police officer arrested for raping woman complainant in Alwar
The SI was arrested after senior police officer's intervention.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The SI was arrested after senior police officer's intervention.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan police officer arrested for raping woman complainant in Alwar

  • The victim reported this to another police officer and that’s how the matter came to the knowledge of Alwar SP, who asked for filing a case against the accused SI.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:25 AM IST

A 54-year-old police sub-inspector (SI) posted at Kherli police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar district has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman who had came to file a harassment complaint against her husband.

On Sunday evening, Jaipur Range inspector general (IG) Hawa Singh Ghumaria and Alwar superintendent of police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam reached the police station to take stock of the situation after it came to light that officials there had dried to hush up the matter in order to protect the SI.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, when she went to the Kherli police station at around 5.30 pm on March 2 to file a case against her husband, the SI identified as Bharat Singh attended to her and lured her into a trap claiming he would help her in the case including providing counselling to the couple.

Also Read: Raje kicks off religious yatra, vows to oust Gehlot govt in Rajasthan

“The SI took the victim to her quarter and sexually molested her. When the victim reached the police station Sunday evening to get information about action in her case, the SI again attempted to molest her. The victim reported this to another police officer and that’s how the matter came to the knowledge of Alwar SP, who asked for filing a case against the accused SI. Medical check-up of the victim has been done in a local community health centre (CHC),” said Ashok Chauhan, deputy superintendent of police, Laxmangarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news rajasthan crime
Close
A man drinks water from a roadside tap during a hot day in Churu, Rajasthan on June 4, 2019. Several places in the state are reeling under ‘severe heatwave’ conditions since the last one week.(AFP)
A man drinks water from a roadside tap during a hot day in Churu, Rajasthan on June 4, 2019. Several places in the state are reeling under ‘severe heatwave’ conditions since the last one week.(AFP)
jaipur news

11 districts in Rajasthan to join hands with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • The knowledge base and resources of the premier institutions of the country will be leveraged to bring in a transformational change in the rural developmental process, as per the programme objectives
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikramaditya is the son of BJP MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi and Ratan Kanwar, daughter of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.(Courtesy-Facebook)
Vikramaditya is the son of BJP MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi and Ratan Kanwar, daughter of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.(Courtesy-Facebook)
jaipur news

54 lakh notice to late vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s son

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • The government notice asks him to deposit 5,430,000 as rent for the bungalow, pending since November 2019, at a rate of 10,000/day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SI was arrested after senior police officer's intervention.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The SI was arrested after senior police officer's intervention.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan police officer arrested for raping woman complainant in Alwar

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:25 AM IST
  • The victim reported this to another police officer and that’s how the matter came to the knowledge of Alwar SP, who asked for filing a case against the accused SI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On March 4, Bishnoi broke into the victim’s house and set her afire. She succumbed to the injuries the next day.(HT file photo)
On March 4, Bishnoi broke into the victim’s house and set her afire. She succumbed to the injuries the next day.(HT file photo)
jaipur news

Rape victim says in video accused set her afire

By Jaykishan Sharma, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:28 AM IST
  • An official said the video was recorded by a local resident who did not wish to be identified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
jaipur news

Raje kicks off religious yatra, vows to oust Gehlot govt in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent, Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur, Bharatpur
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:27 PM IST
  • Rajasthan BJP chief launched a programme against the state government, experts see factionalism in the party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file, Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee along with Senior VHP leader Champat Rai during their inspection at Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas kaaryashala, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)
In this file, Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee along with Senior VHP leader Champat Rai during their inspection at Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas kaaryashala, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)
jaipur news

VHP vice president says 515 cr collected from Rajasthan for Ram Mandir

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:53 PM IST
A nationwide campaign was run for 42 days from January 15 to collect funds for the building of the temple and 2,500 crore has been collected till March 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police are on the illicit liquor trail since last July’s hooch tragedy that left more than 130 people dead in the border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur. (HT file photo)
Police are on the illicit liquor trail since last July’s hooch tragedy that left more than 130 people dead in the border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur. (HT file photo)
jaipur news

E-auction of wine shops draws bids worth 510 cr for Rajasthan shop

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:21 PM IST
  • Additional commissioner, excise policy, CR Dewasi, told that the e-auction for the wine shops started three days ago whereby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the house search of an officer, the anti-corruption bureau recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh in cash and other property documents.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In the house search of an officer, the anti-corruption bureau recovered 7 lakh in cash and other property documents.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan officers caught red-handed in Jaipur city busses bribery case

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Two state government officials were arrested for taking a bribe of four lakhs and Naresh Singhal, owner of Paras Travel Agency, was arrested for giving the bribe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene shows the accused fleeing the spot, presumably after setting the woman on fire, DGP ML Lather said. (Representational image)
A CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene shows the accused fleeing the spot, presumably after setting the woman on fire, DGP ML Lather said. (Representational image)
jaipur news

Rape victim dies as accused, out on bail, sets her ablaze

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The woman, who was staying at her grandmother’s house, was attacked by accused Pradeep Bishnoi on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Schools, colleges, universities were closed in Rajasthan in March 2020 during the initial period of the pandemic.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
Schools, colleges, universities were closed in Rajasthan in March 2020 during the initial period of the pandemic.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
jaipur news

Schools, colleges in Rajasthan will have to close due to cases surge: Minister

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:15 PM IST
“Corona is spreading fast, schools and colleges will have to be closed because children are coming positive in many schools. I will talk to chief minister Ashok Gehlot and request for closure of schools, colleges and universities,” transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said while speaking to reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gehlot also issued a warning, saying that chances of survival are less in people who are hospitalised after not following the protocols properly.(Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)
Gehlot also issued a warning, saying that chances of survival are less in people who are hospitalised after not following the protocols properly.(Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)
jaipur news

After getting vaccinated, Rajasthan CM Gehlot ‘sends a message to the public’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Gehlot’s comments came after he, along with state health minister Raghu Sharma, were administered the first dose of the vaccine at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MEA officials have directed the Indian embassy in Kuwait to help Kumbh Singh.(Sourced Photo)
MEA officials have directed the Indian embassy in Kuwait to help Kumbh Singh.(Sourced Photo)
jaipur news

Barmer man gets life threats from Kuwait employer, Indian embassy 'offers' help

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • The brother of the man stuck in Kuwait, said the employer even used to beat his brother and threaten not to let him ever return to India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Police have retrieved CCTV footage from near the crime scene that shows the man, who was out on bail, running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. They said the woman had lodged a rape case against Bishnoi two years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health worker in PPE kit collects swab sample for Covid-19 RT-PCR test (HT photo/Representative photo)
Health worker in PPE kit collects swab sample for Covid-19 RT-PCR test (HT photo/Representative photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Over 200 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours amid 2nd wave fears

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kota
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Several experts said that full-scale resumption of economic activity, near full people movement and laxity in compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour are reasons behind the recent spurt in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poonia raised issues related to farmers' suicide, farm loan waiver and deaths of infants in the past at a hospital in Kota.(ANI)
Poonia raised issues related to farmers' suicide, farm loan waiver and deaths of infants in the past at a hospital in Kota.(ANI)
jaipur news

Rajasthan assembly adjourned briefly after uproar by legislators

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The uproar started when BJP legislator Satish Poonia was speaking during the discussion on the budget in the House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP