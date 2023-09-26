News / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan police station chief suspended after his intimate photos leak

Rajasthan police station chief suspended after his intimate photos leak

BySuresh Faujdar
Sep 26, 2023 02:23 PM IST

The Deeg police said suspended SHO Kamruddin Khan went missing after it was decided to take action against him

BHARTPUR: A police station chief in Rajasthan’s Deeg district has been suspended after his intimate photographs with a woman leaked on social media, a top district police officer said on Tuesday.

Kamrudin Khan was suspended on orders of the Rajasthan director general of police (Instagram/policerajasthan)
Sub-inspector Kamruddin Khan, station house officer of Kaithwara police station, has been suspended on orders of the Rajasthan director general of police, said Deeg superintendent of police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the police officer.

Updhayay said efforts were being made to identify the person who introduced the woman to the police officer.

It is suspected that Kamruddin Khan took their intimate photographs which leaked.

Updhayay said Khan was missing.

Deeg-Kumher legislator and state minister Vishvendra Singh said the photos were sent to the state police chief to seek action against the police officer as such actions can destroy the image of the police.

A police officer said the photographs were 10 days old.

Kamruddin Khan has been police station in-charge at Kaithwara, Gopalgarh, Jurahara, police stations in Mewat region of Deeg district, which was carved out of Bharatpur district on March 17.

