Rajasthan receives 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Rajasthan on Wednesday received 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma said.
He said about 4.5 lakh doses of Covishield by Serum Institute of India, Pune will arrive in the state on Wednesday evening.
Sharma said the vaccine would be first administered to 80,000 healthcare workers.
He said 238 centres have been identified in Jaipur for vaccination.
Soon after getting instructions from the government, vaccines will be sent to these centres.
He said the doses have been kept at two to eight degrees Celsius temperature at a state-level vaccine store here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan receives 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan reels under bitter cold, near-freezing temperature in Ganganagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Samples found positive from 2 more Rajasthan districts
- The samples from districts such as Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Pali and Jaisalmer have already been confirmed with bird flu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youth suspected of killing mother, her live-in partner in Jaipur rural
- Preliminary probe reveals that the son of the woman was angry with his mother's relationship, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'So-called farmers enjoying chicken biryani, trying to spread bird flu': BJP MLA
- BJP MLA Madan Dilawar said that the so-called farmers are doing picnic in the name of farmer agitation in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RLP to contest bypolls on 3 assembly seats, local bodies
- In December last year, RLP fielded candidates in 50 by-elections across 12 districts and was able to get four lakh votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Samples from 5 more districts found positive in Rajasthan, over 2100 birds dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird Flu spreads to six districts in Rajasthan, Centre takes stock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan schools, colleges, coaching centres to reopen from January 18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayhem on Jaipur Delhi highway as truck rams into vehicles, overturns, 3 killed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In major bureaucratic rejig, 21 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu samples from Rajasthan’s Kota, Baran found positive; over 600 birds dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan amid rains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird Flu in Rajasthan: 7 crow deaths in Jaipur, teams sent to districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gehlot, Pilot to lead protests against farm laws in Jaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox