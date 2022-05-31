Rajasthan reels under heatwave; Karauli hottest at 44.5 degrees Celsius

Scorching heatwave prevailed in Rajasthan with Karauli recording the day's hottest temperature at 44.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Bikaner recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius followed by 44.1 degrees in Dholpur, 44 degrees in Sri Ganganagar, 43.9 degrees in Churu, 43.8 degrees in Kota and 43.6 degrees Celsius each in Pilani, Anta and Alwar.

Sawai Madhopur and Nagaur recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius each while Jaipur saw a maximum of 41.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday night was recorded between 25 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON