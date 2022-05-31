Rajasthan reels under heatwave; Karauli hottest at 44.5 degrees Celsius
Scorching heatwave prevailed in Rajasthan with Karauli recording the day's hottest temperature at 44.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
Bikaner recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius followed by 44.1 degrees in Dholpur, 44 degrees in Sri Ganganagar, 43.9 degrees in Churu, 43.8 degrees in Kota and 43.6 degrees Celsius each in Pilani, Anta and Alwar.
Sawai Madhopur and Nagaur recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius each while Jaipur saw a maximum of 41.8 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature on Monday night was recorded between 25 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
