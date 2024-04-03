Rajasthan: School teacher held for impersonating 6 govt employees in exams

A 32-year-old government school teacher in Rajasthan’s Dausa city was held on Tuesday for impersonating six government employees in over 8-10 recruitment examinations in the last five years, said officials of the Rajasthan Special Operation Group (SOG) familiar with the matter. Transaction of an amount between ₹ 4,50,000- ₹ 5,00,000 took place between the main accused and the six candidates so far. (Representative file photo)

“He is currently employed as a school teacher in a Dausa-based school named Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School and earlier also worked in the railways for four years since 2013. However, he got in touch with a person in 2018 in Alwar- through whom he appeared in several Rajasthan recruitment exams as a dummy candidate. Five out of six of those candidates also secured the job,” said DIG of SOG Paris Deshmukh on Wednesday.

The officer also stated that the six employees including two border intelligence inspectors, a sub-inspector, two patwaris, and a couple of clerks in the tax revenue and land settlement department of Rajasthan government are absconding.

According to police, the prime accused had cleared about 16 state-level recruitment examinations in Rajasthan and four national-level examinations in his career.

“In 2018, when he was preparing for some recruitment examinations, he got in touch with the above person who is now an inspector in the border intelligence department in Jaisalmer. The accused made him impersonate in his own SI recruitment exam first time in 2018,” said Deshmukh.

The accused also attended the present inspector’s (border intelligence department) interview session and cleared it.

“They morphed the inspector’s picture on his admit card in a certain way that it looked like an old picture of the prime accused only. After clearing this exam, the man became the inspector in the border intelligence. However, he is absconding since yesterday after the arrest of the main accused.”

Meanwhile, the primary accused also became the dummy for the inspector’s three brothers and his uncle.

“All of them are now settled in a government job except for one brother who failed to clear the last round of the physical test in the SI-2021 exam,” said the DIG.

The officer also stated that a transaction of an amount between ₹4,50,000- ₹5,00,000 took place between the main accused and the six candidates so far.

“However, we are also probing whether he was involved any other impersonation cases in recruitment exams earlier”, the officer added.